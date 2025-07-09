Company Directory
Knight Frank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Knight Frank Salaries

Knight Frank's salary ranges from $33,322 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in Hong Kong (SAR) at the low-end to $125,648 for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Knight Frank. Last updated: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Data Analyst
$33.3K
Data Scientist
$53.2K
Software Engineer
$126K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Software Engineering Manager
$111K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Knight Frank is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $125,648. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Knight Frank is $81,879.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Knight Frank

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Facebook
  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • See all companies →

Other Resources