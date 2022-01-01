KLDiscovery Salaries

Company Directory
KLDiscovery's salary ranges from $8,964 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in India at the low-end to $114,425 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of KLDiscovery. Last updated: 8/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $70K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$59.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$9K

Management Consultant
$101K
Project Manager
$114K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at KLDiscovery is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,425. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KLDiscovery is $70,000.

