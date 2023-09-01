Company Directory
King Salaries

King's salary ranges from $36,686 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Spain at the low-end to $288,878 for a Sales in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of King. Last updated: 11/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $122K

Video Game Software Engineer

Marketing
Median $129K
Business Analyst
$280K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

Corporate Development
$107K
Data Scientist
$131K
Product Manager
$216K
Project Manager
$132K
Recruiter
$36.7K
Sales
$289K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.3K
Technical Writer
$76.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at King is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,878. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at King is $129,249.

