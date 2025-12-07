Company Directory
Keyfactor
The average Customer Service total compensation in United Kingdom at Keyfactor ranges from £128K to £186K per year. Last updated: 12/7/2025

$197K - $225K
United Kingdom
$172K$197K$225K$250K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Keyfactor in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £186,361. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keyfactor for the Customer Service role in United Kingdom is £127,926.

