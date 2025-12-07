Company Directory
Kepler
Kepler Hardware Engineer Salaries

The average Hardware Engineer total compensation in Canada at Kepler ranges from CA$119K to CA$163K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kepler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$92.9K - $112K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$86.8K$92.9K$112K$118K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Kepler?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Kepler in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$162,964. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kepler for the Hardware Engineer role in Canada is CA$119,413.

