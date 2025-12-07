Company Directory
Kepler
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Customer Success

  • All Customer Success Salaries

Kepler Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in United States at Kepler ranges from $95.9K to $136K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kepler's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$109K - $124K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$95.9K$109K$124K$136K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Success submissions at Kepler to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Kepler?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Success offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Kepler in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $136,290. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kepler for the Customer Success role in United States is $95,865.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kepler

Related Companies

  • Rightpoint
  • Verys
  • Avanade
  • Hawke Media
  • InvestCloud
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kepler/salaries/customer-success.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.