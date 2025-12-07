Company Directory
Kepler Communications
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Kepler Communications Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Canada at Kepler Communications ranges from CA$150K to CA$213K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kepler Communications's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Average Total Compensation

$124K - $147K
Canada
Common Range
Possible Range
$109K$124K$147K$155K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Software Engineer submissions at Kepler Communications to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary


Contribute
What are the career levels at Kepler Communications?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kepler Communications in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$213,027. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kepler Communications for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$150,045.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Kepler Communications

Related Companies

  • DoorDash
  • Square
  • Dropbox
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • See all companies →

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/kepler-communications/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.