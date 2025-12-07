Company Directory
Kentico
Kentico Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Czech Republic package at Kentico totals CZK 1.74M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kentico's total compensation packages. Last updated: 12/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kentico
Software Engineer
Brno, JM, Czech Republic
Total per annum
$81.9K
Level
L5
Base salary
$81.9K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
9 Years
Years' experience
12 Years
Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Kentico in Czech Republic sits at a yearly total compensation of CZK 1,751,151. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kentico for the Software Engineer role in Czech Republic is CZK 1,741,439.

