Kelly Services Salaries

Kelly Services's salary ranges from $29,371 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $102,485 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kelly Services. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97K
Recruiter
Median $65K
Business Operations Manager
$77.6K

Data Scientist
$47.8K
Human Resources
$32.1K
Information Technologist (IT)
$29.4K
Marketing
$102K
Trust and Safety
$87.4K
FAQs

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Kelly Services คือ การตลาด at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $102,485 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Kelly Services คือ $71,305

