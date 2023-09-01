Company Directory
Keller Williams Realty
Keller Williams Realty Salaries

Keller Williams Realty's salary ranges from $124,375 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $205,965 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Keller Williams Realty. Last updated: 10/17/2025

Product Designer
$150K
Real Estate Agent
$201K
Software Engineer
$124K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software Engineering Manager
$206K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Keller Williams Realty is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $205,965. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Keller Williams Realty is $175,623.

Other Resources