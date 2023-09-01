Company Directory
KBTG
Work Here? Claim Your Company

KBTG Salaries

KBTG's salary ranges from $10,841 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $44,087 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of KBTG. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $22.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $17.4K
Business Analyst
$24.9K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

60 9
60 9
Marketing
$44.1K
Product Manager
$30.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$32.7K
UX Researcher
$10.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Kõrgeima palgaga roll KBTG on Turundus at the Common Range Average level aastase kogukompensatsiooniga $44,087. See sisaldab põhipalka, samuti võimalikke aktsiate kompensatsioone ja boonuseid.
KBTG mediaan aastane kogukompensatsioon on $24,875.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for KBTG

Related Companies

  • Uber
  • Google
  • Square
  • Spotify
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources