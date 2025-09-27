Company Directory
Kavak
Kavak Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Kavak totals MX$879K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Kavak's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/27/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kavak
Software Engineer
Mexico, DF, Mexico
Total per annum
MX$879K
Level
L3
Base salary
MX$879K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years' experience
2 Years
What are the career levels at Kavak?

MX$3.09M

FAQ

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Software Engineer en Kavak in Mexico tiene una compensación total anual de MXMX$54,012,244. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Kavak para el puesto de Software Engineer in Mexico es MXMX$16,998,908.

