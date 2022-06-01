Company Directory
Katapult
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Katapult Salaries

Katapult's salary ranges from $44,428 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $214,200 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Katapult. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Science Manager
$214K
Data Scientist
$197K
Product Designer
$99.5K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Software Engineer
$44.4K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Katapult is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Katapult is $148,255.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Katapult

Related Companies

  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • SoFi
  • Tesla
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies →

Other Resources