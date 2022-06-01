Company Directory
KAR Global
KAR Global Salaries

KAR Global's salary ranges from $73,365 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the low-end to $225,120 for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K
Product Manager
Median $96.4K
Data Scientist
$101K

Information Technologist (IT)
$73.4K
Product Designer
$116K
Software Engineering Manager
$225K
Technical Programme Manager
$141K
