Kaizengaming Salaries

Kaizengaming's salary ranges from $16,841 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in Greece at the low-end to $66,984 for a Software Engineering Manager in Brazil at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaizengaming. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $59.9K

Front-End Software Engineer

Product Designer
$16.8K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$18.8K

Software Engineering Manager
$67K
The highest paying role reported at Kaizengaming is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,984. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaizengaming is $39,343.

