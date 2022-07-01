Company Directory
JW Player
JW Player Salaries

JW Player's salary ranges from $78,712 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Netherlands at the low-end to $321,600 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of JW Player. Last updated: 8/16/2025

$160K

Business Development
$322K
Data Scientist
$86K
Marketing
$84.6K

Product Designer
$128K
Product Manager
$164K
Recruiter
$104K
Sales
$271K
Software Engineer
$78.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
FAQs

The highest paying role reported at JW Player is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $321,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at JW Player is $128,380.

