Company Directory
Justworks
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • New York City Area

Justworks Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at Justworks totals $193K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Justworks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Justworks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per annum
$193K
Level
L5
Base salary
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
7 Years
Years' experience
7 Years
What are the career levels at Justworks?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

5%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

40%

YR 3

40%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 5% vests in the 1st-YR (5.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (1.25% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 3rd-YR (3.33% monthly)

  • 40% vests in the 4th-YR (3.33% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Justworks, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.50% monthly)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-YR (2.50% monthly)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Justworks in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Justworks for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $185,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Justworks

Related Companies

  • Proofpoint
  • Clearbit
  • Zenefits
  • Sendoso
  • InfluxData
  • See all companies →

Other Resources