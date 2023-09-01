Company Directory
Jumia
Jumia Salaries

Jumia's salary ranges from $11,940 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Morocco at the low-end to $33,232 for a Product Manager in Portugal at the high-end.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $23.5K
Product Manager
$33.2K
Project Manager
$11.9K

FAQ

أعلى وظيفة أجراً في Jumia هي مدير منتج at the Common Range Average level بتعويض إجمالي سنوي قدره $33,232. يشمل هذا الراتب الأساسي بالإضافة إلى أي تعويضات أسهم محتملة ومكافآت.
متوسط التعويض الإجمالي السنوي في Jumia هو $23,546.

