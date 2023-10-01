Company Directory
Julius Baer
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Julius Baer Salaries

Julius Baer's salary ranges from $45,074 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in United Kingdom at the low-end to $213,714 for a Software Engineering Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Julius Baer. Last updated: 9/6/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $162K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$47.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$175K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Investment Banker
$45.1K
Project Manager
$167K
Software Engineering Manager
$214K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Julius Baer is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $213,714. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Julius Baer is $164,568.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Julius Baer

Related Companies

  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • Flipkart
  • Lyft
  • Uber
  • See all companies →

Other Resources