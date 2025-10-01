Johnson & Johnson Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $81.6K per year for 23 to $116K per year for 24. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $95K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 23 Software Engineer ( Entry Level ) $81.6K $78.3K $2.5K $810 24 Senior Software Engineer $116K $108K $0 $7.7K 25 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- 26 Staff Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

