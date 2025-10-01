Company Directory
Johnson & Johnson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • New York City Area

Johnson & Johnson Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $81.6K per year for 23 to $116K per year for 24. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $95K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
Senior Software Engineer
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Johnson & Johnson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $122,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $90,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Johnson & Johnson

Related Companies

  • Optum
  • NRC Health
  • UnitedHealth Group
  • Anthem
  • Amwell
  • See all companies →

Other Resources