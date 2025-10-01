Company Directory
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Product Manager Salaries in New York City Area

The median Product Manager compensation in New York City Area package at Johnson & Johnson totals $250K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Johnson & Johnson
Associate Director
Newark, NJ
Total per annum
$250K
Level
31
Base salary
$250K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
4 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Johnson & Johnson?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $352,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the Product Manager role in New York City Area is $146,000.

