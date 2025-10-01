Johnson & Johnson Mechanical Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $117K per year for 23 to $305K per year for 30. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $175K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus 23 Engineer 1 $117K $112K $0 $4.8K 24 Engineer 2 $179K $149K $17.5K $12.5K 25 Senior Engineer $165K $146K $4.5K $13.7K 26 Staff Engineer $216K $179K $16.3K $20.5K View 5 More Levels

