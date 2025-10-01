Mechanical Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $117K per year for 23 to $305K per year for 30. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $175K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title