Data Scientist compensation in New York City Area at Johnson & Johnson ranges from $92.4K per year for 23 to $232K per year for 30. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $220K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Johnson & Johnson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
23
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
