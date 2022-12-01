Company Directory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Salaries

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory's salary ranges from $93,100 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $177,885 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $136K

Machine Learning Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Systems Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $148K
Aerospace Engineer
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Hardware Engineer
Median $135K

Embedded Hardware Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $150K
Electrical Engineer
Median $135K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $130K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $115K
Product Designer
Median $140K
Project Manager
Median $173K
Biomedical Engineer
$99.7K
Business Operations Manager
$164K
Civil Engineer
$149K
Controls Engineer
$129K
Data Analyst
$130K
Financial Analyst
$93.1K
Human Resources
$111K
Materials Engineer
$149K
Product Manager
$154K
Programme Manager
$178K
Recruiter
$109K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$127K
Venture Capitalist
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $177,885. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory is $135,500.

Other Resources

