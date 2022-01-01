Company Directory
Joby Aviation Salaries

Joby Aviation's salary ranges from $109,450 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $308,450 for a Programme Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Joby Aviation. Last updated: 11/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
Median $175K
Hardware Engineer
Median $155K

Aerospace Engineer
$298K
Data Scientist
$220K
Electrical Engineer
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Physician
$131K
Product Designer
$199K
Programme Manager
$308K
Recruiter
$109K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$109K
Technical Program Manager
$152K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Joby Aviation is Programme Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $308,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Joby Aviation is $175,000.

