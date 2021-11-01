Company Directory
Javis
Javis Salaries

Javis's salary ranges from $12,363 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Vietnam at the low-end to $223,875 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Javis. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Product Manager
$48.8K
Software Engineer
$224K
Software Engineering Manager
$12.4K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Javis is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $223,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Javis is $48,825.

