Jacobs
Jacobs Salaries

Jacobs's salary ranges from $44,786 in total compensation per year for a Sales in United Kingdom at the low-end to $194,000 for a Project Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Jacobs. Last updated: 8/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Civil Engineer
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

Transport Engineer

Structural Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

Project Manager
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
Data Scientist
Median $148K
Aerospace Engineer
Median $108K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $80K
Accountant
$133K
Business Analyst
$69.7K
Business Development
$85.2K
Chemical Engineer
$84.6K
Electrical Engineer
$60.2K
Geological Engineer
$70.6K
Hardware Engineer
$137K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.4K
Management Consultant
$124K
MEP Engineer
$129K
Product Manager
$98.5K
Programme Manager
$146K
Sales
$44.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$176K
Solution Architect
$184K

Data Architect

FAQs

The highest paying role reported at Jacobs is Project Manager at the L5 level with a yearly total compensation of $194,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jacobs is $104,834.

