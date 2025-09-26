Company Directory
Jabil
Jabil Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at Jabil ranges from NT$1.25M per year for Software Engineer II to NT$1.63M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.4M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Jabil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer I
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Software Engineer II
NT$1.25M
NT$1.21M
NT$0
NT$42.8K
Software Engineer III
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$5.09M

What are the career levels at Jabil?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Jabil in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,833,786. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jabil for the Software Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,193,556.

Other Resources