The median Recruiter compensation in United States package at Jabil totals $85K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Jabil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Jabil
Recruiter
Portland, OR
Total per annum
$85K
Level
-
Base salary
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years' experience
15 Years
What are the career levels at Jabil?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Contribute

El paquete salarial más alto reportado para un Recruiter en Jabil in United States tiene una compensación total anual de $105,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en Jabil para el puesto de Recruiter in United States es $85,000.

