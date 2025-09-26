Company Directory
Jabil
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Jabil Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Jabil totals NT$1.94M per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Jabil's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/26/2025

Median Package
company icon
Jabil
Lead Design Engineer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Total per annum
NT$1.94M
Level
4
Base salary
NT$1.94M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years' experience
9 Years
What are the career levels at Jabil?

NT$5.09M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £25k+ (sometimes £250k+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Hardware Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Jabil in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,256,190. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jabil for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,896,510.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Jabil

Related Companies

  • Honeywell
  • BNY Mellon
  • Fortive
  • Halliburton
  • Omnicom Group
  • See all companies →

Other Resources