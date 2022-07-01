Company Directory
Issuu
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Issuu that may be helpful for others (e.g. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Issuu is where the world's most innovative and growth-oriented content creators publish digitally. As the industry’s leading digital publishing platform, we give publishers the tools to deliver over 5 billion page views each month to the 80+ million readers who care most about their content. We help publishers find, understand, monetize and grow a massive global audience on any device — while helping readers all over the world discover, enjoy and share new content. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Issuu is backed by Sunstone Capital and KDDI.

    https://issuu.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    150
    Number of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Issuu

    Related Companies

    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Roblox
    • See all companies →

    Other Resources