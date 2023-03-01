Company Directory
Isracard
Isracard Salaries

Isracard's salary ranges from $25,309 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $165,301 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Isracard. Last updated: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Software Engineer
Median $91.1K
Administrative Assistant
$98K
Civil Engineer
$135K

Data Scientist
$79.6K
Financial Analyst
$45.4K
Project Manager
$83.4K
Sales
$25.3K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$133K
Software Engineering Manager
$165K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Isracard is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $165,301. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Isracard is $91,062.

