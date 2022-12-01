Company Directory
Investec
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Investec Salaries

Investec's salary ranges from $21,164 in total compensation per year for a Investment Banker in India at the low-end to $158,746 for a Software Engineering Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Investec. Last updated: 8/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve £30k+ (sometimes £300k+) increases.Get your salary negotiated or your CV reviewed by the real experts – recruiters who do it daily.

Data Analyst
$72.4K
Data Scientist
$92.4K
Investment Banker
$21.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Marketing
$125K
Product Designer
$65.2K
Project Manager
$42.2K
Software Engineer
$81K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$53.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQs

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Investec, є Менеджер з розробки програмного забезпечення at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $158,746. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Investec, становить $72,417.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Investec

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources