Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Intuit ranges from $146K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $469K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $279K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$16.4K
$11.8K
Software Engineer 2
$203K
$152K
$38.8K
$11.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$256K
$180K
$59.6K
$16.5K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$210K
$82.9K
$36.9K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)