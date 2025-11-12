Company Directory
Intuit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Greater Toronto Area

Intuit Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Toronto Area

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Intuit ranges from CA$113K per year for Software Engineer 1 to CA$280K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$162K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Average Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
CA$113K
CA$100K
CA$9.8K
CA$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
CA$149K
CA$123K
CA$20.4K
CA$6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$159K
CA$45.4K
CA$17.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$280K
CA$163K
CA$83.2K
CA$33.7K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels
Block logo
+CA$81.2K
Robinhood logo
+CA$125K
Stripe logo
+CA$28K
Datadog logo
+CA$49K
Verily logo
+CA$30.8K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Intuit in Greater Toronto Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$280,287. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuit for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Greater Toronto Area is CA$168,785.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intuit

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources