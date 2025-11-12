Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater Toronto Area at Intuit ranges from CA$113K per year for Software Engineer 1 to CA$280K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Toronto Area package totals CA$162K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
CA$113K
CA$100K
CA$9.8K
CA$3.3K
Software Engineer 2
CA$149K
CA$123K
CA$20.4K
CA$6K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$222K
CA$159K
CA$45.4K
CA$17.8K
Staff Software Engineer
CA$280K
CA$163K
CA$83.2K
CA$33.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)