Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Greater San Diego Area at Intuit ranges from $147K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $423K per year for Senior Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater San Diego Area package totals $205K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$147K
$119K
$19.4K
$8.8K
Software Engineer 2
$193K
$147K
$35.3K
$10.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$163K
$51.5K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$337K
$191K
$107K
$39.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)