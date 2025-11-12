Backend Software Engineer compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $147K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $550K per year for Architect. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $265K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$147K
$122K
$14.9K
$9.6K
Software Engineer 2
$197K
$152K
$32.8K
$12.5K
Senior Software Engineer
$257K
$178K
$63.7K
$14.7K
Staff Software Engineer
$351K
$212K
$110K
$28.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)