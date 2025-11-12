UX Designer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at Intuit ranges from ₹4.04M per year for Product Designer 2 to ₹6.69M per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.86M. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)