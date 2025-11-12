Company Directory
Intuit UX Designer Salaries in Canada

UX Designer compensation in Canada at Intuit ranges from CA$143K per year for Product Designer 2 to CA$224K per year for Staff Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$218K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Product Designer 2
CA$143K
CA$116K
CA$15.6K
CA$11.6K
Senior Product Designer
CA$207K
CA$139K
CA$51.7K
CA$16.5K
Staff Product Designer
CA$224K
CA$141K
CA$64.8K
CA$17.9K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Intuit in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$508,487. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuit for the UX Designer role in Canada is CA$218,216.

