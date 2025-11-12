UX Designer compensation in United States at Intuit ranges from $128K per year for Product Designer 1 to $384K per year for Principal Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $235K. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)