Company Directory
Intuit
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Marketing

  • Product Marketing Manager

Intuit Product Marketing Manager Salaries

The median Product Marketing Manager compensation in United States package at Intuit totals $186K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Intuit's total compensation packages. Last updated: 11/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Intuit
Product Marketing Manager
San Diego, CA
Total per annum
$186K
Level
M1
Base salary
$133K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$13K
Years at company
3 Years
Years' experience
10 Years
What are the career levels at Intuit?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intuit, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Marketing offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Marketing Manager at Intuit in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $229,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intuit for the Product Marketing Manager role in United States is $169,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intuit

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • See all companies →

Other Resources