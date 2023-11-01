Company Directory
International SOS
International SOS Salaries

International SOS's salary ranges from $70,614 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in United Kingdom at the low-end to $150,000 for a Sales in United States at the high-end.

$160K

Sales
Median $150K
Data Scientist
$70.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$94.1K

Program Manager
$74.6K
Project Manager
$127K
The highest paying role reported at International SOS is Sales with a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at International SOS is $94,063.

