Interactive Brokers Salaries

Interactive Brokers's salary ranges from $11,558 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $400,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end.

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Software Engineer
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $280K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Business Operations
$109K
Data Analyst
$116K
Data Scientist
$132K
Human Resources
$85.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$11.6K
Legal
$106K
Marketing
$106K
Product Designer
$174K
Product Manager
$99.5K
Project Manager
$189K
Vesting Schedule

10%

YR 1

15%

YR 2

15%

YR 3

15%

YR 4

15%

YR 5

15%

YR 6

15%

YR 7

Stock Type
RSU

At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:

  • 10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 5th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 6th-YR (15.00% annually)

  • 15% vests in the 7th-YR (15.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Interactive Brokers is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $400,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interactive Brokers is $160,026.

