Interactive Brokers Salaries

Interactive Brokers's salary ranges from $11,558 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $400,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interactive Brokers. Last updated: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
At Interactive Brokers, RSUs are subject to a 7-year vesting schedule:
10% vests in the 1st-YR (10.00% annually)
15% vests in the 2nd-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 3rd-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 4th-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 5th-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 6th-YR (15.00% annually)
15% vests in the 7th-YR (15.00% annually)
