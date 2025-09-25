Company Directory
The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Interac totals CA$123K per year. View the base salary, equity, and bonus breakdowns for Interac's total compensation packages. Last updated: 9/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Interac
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per annum
CA$123K
Level
hidden
Base salary
CA$112K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$10.2K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years' experience
2-4 Years
CA$225K

Самый высокий пакет вознаграждения для Software Engineer в Interac in Canada составляет CA$179,272 годовой общей компенсации. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Interac для позиции Software Engineer in Canada составляет CA$135,098.

