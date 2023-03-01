Company Directory
Interac
Interac Salaries

Interac's salary ranges from $54,953 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $100,269 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Interac. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $87.1K
Product Manager
Median $60K
Data Scientist
$65.4K

Information Technologist (IT)
$55K
Programme Manager
$81.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$100K
The highest paying role reported at Interac is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $100,269. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Interac is $73,280.

Other Resources