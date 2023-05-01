Company Directory
Intelligo Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Intelligo Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Intelligo is a company that provides businesses in the investment space with advanced capabilities to run comprehensive background checks. Their automated SaaS platform uses AI and machine learning to improve the accuracy of background checks and offer timely results. They offer Ongoing Monitoring™ to continuously check for red flags after reports are published. Intelligo has clients across the financial sector including Fortune 500 Companies, Investment Banks, Private Equity Firms, Investment Consultants, Hedge Funds, Allocators, and more.

    intelligo.ai
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Intelligo Group

    Related Companies

    • Databricks
    • Airbnb
    • Google
    • Flipkart
    • Netflix
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources