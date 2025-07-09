Company Directory
Intellias
Intellias Salaries

Intellias's salary ranges from $15,288 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Ukraine at the low-end to $95,574 for a Software Engineering Manager in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intellias. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $60K

Back-End Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$65.8K
Data Analyst
$35K

Hardware Engineer
$63.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$77.6K
Marketing
$15.3K
Project Manager
$46.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$95.6K
Solution Architect
$82.3K
Technical Programme Manager
$67.3K
Najvyššie platená pozícia nahlásená v Intellias je Vodja razvoja programske opreme at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou kompenzáciou $95,574. To zahŕňa základný plat, ako aj akúkoľvek potenciálnu akciovú kompenzáciu a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková kompenzácia nahlásená v Intellias je $64,683.

