Company Directory
Intel
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Intel Salaries

Intel's salary ranges from $36,403 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $818,056 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Intel. Last updated: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Software Engineer
Grade 3 $137K
Grade 5 $135K
Grade 6 $176K
Grade 7 $205K
Grade 8 $264K
Grade 9 $337K
Grade 10 $389K
Grade 11 $575K
Fellow $818K

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Crypto Engineer

Systems Engineer

Video Game Software Engineer

Research Scientist

AI Researcher

AI Engineer

Embedded Systems Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Grade 5 $139K
Grade 6 $159K
Grade 7 $186K
Grade 8 $227K
Grade 9 $287K
Grade 10 $374K
Grade 11 $499K

Analog Engineer

ASIC Engineer

SoC Engineer

FPGA Engineer

Embedded Hardware Engineer

VLSI CAD Engineer

Product Manager
Grade 6 $120K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $187K
Grade 9 $303K
Grade 10 $384K
Grade 11 $597K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Data Scientist
Grade 5 $122K
Grade 6 $158K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $235K
Grade 9 $253K
Technical Program Manager
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $134K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $272K
Grade 10 $325K
Grade 11 $447K

Technical Project Manager

Software Engineering Manager
Grade 7 $209K
Grade 8 $253K
Grade 9 $323K
Grade 10 $421K
Grade 11 $571K
Mechanical Engineer
Grade 5 $111K
Grade 6 $138K
Grade 7 $172K
Grade 8 $203K
Grade 9 $255K

Manufacturing Engineer

Packaging Engineer

Thermal Engineer

Design Engineer

Test Engineer

Solution Architect
Grade 6 $191K
Grade 7 $179K
Grade 8 $215K
Grade 9 $283K
Grade 10 $372K

Data Architect

Cloud Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Marketing
Grade 5 $91K
Grade 6 $139K
Grade 7 $157K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $258K
Grade 10 $306K

Product Marketing Manager

Product Designer
Grade 5 $129K
Grade 6 $149K
Grade 7 $177K
Grade 8 $207K
Grade 9 $271K
Financial Analyst
Grade 5 $97K
Grade 6 $124K
Grade 7 $144K
Grade 8 $172K
Grade 9 $222K
Program Manager
Grade 6 $137K
Grade 7 $163K
Grade 8 $193K
Grade 9 $237K
Grade 10 $305K
Chemical Engineer
Grade 5 $114K
Grade 7 $171K
Grade 8 $191K

Process Engineer

Facilities Engineer

Research Engineer

Electrical Engineer
Grade 6 $156K
Grade 7 $197K
Grade 8 $234K
Grade 9 $261K
Business Analyst
Grade 5 $103K
Grade 6 $116K
Grade 7 $147K
Grade 8 $182K
Human Resources
Grade 7 $159K
Grade 8 $180K
Grade 9 $217K
Grade 10 $302K
Process Engineer
Grade 5 $102K
Grade 7 $148K
Materials Engineer
Grade 7 $161K
Grade 8 $199K
Sales
Grade 6 $140K
Grade 8 $213K
Grade 10 $315K

Field Sales Manager

Account Manager

Business Development
Grade 8 $198K
Grade 9 $269K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $146K
Business Operations
Median $151K
Business Operations Manager
Median $201K
Data Science Manager
Median $262K
Optical Engineer
Median $239K
Product Design Manager
Median $290K
Project Manager
Median $57.8K
Accountant
Median $137K

Technical Accountant

Administrative Assistant
Median $95.2K
Graphic Designer
Median $235K
Sales Engineer
Median $201K
Legal
Median $300K
Chief of Staff
$220K
Civil Engineer
$231K

Construction Engineer

Controls Engineer
$230K
Customer Service
$103K
Data Analyst
$71.7K
Facilities Manager
$118K
Fashion Designer
$76.4K
Industrial Designer
$156K
Management Consultant
$120K
MEP Engineer
$180K
Prompt Engineer
$469K
Recruiter
$36.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$73.2K
Technical Writer
$44.2K
UX Researcher
$37.7K
Venture Capitalist
$166K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.3%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-YR (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 3rd-YR (33.30% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Intel, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Intel is Software Engineer at the Fellow level with a yearly total compensation of $818,056. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Intel is $188,939.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Intel

Related Companies

  • CDW
  • Western Digital
  • Xilinx
  • Marvell
  • OmniVision Technologies
  • See all companies →

Other Resources