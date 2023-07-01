Company Directory
Integrative Health Centers
Top Insights
    About

    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    31
    Number of Employees
    $0-$1M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

