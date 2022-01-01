Company Directory
Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Salaries

Integral Ad Science's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $320,390 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymised and verified salaries from current and former employees of Integral Ad Science. Last updated: 8/10/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $175K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $165K
Information Technologist (IT)
$320K

Sales
$106K
Software Engineering Manager
$269K
Solution Architect
$159K
Technical Programme Manager
$131K
UX Researcher
$109K
The highest paying role reported at Integral Ad Science is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $320,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Integral Ad Science is $162,100.

